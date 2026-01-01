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2008 Nissan X-Trail
Right Hand Drive
2008 Nissan X-Trail
Right Hand Drive
Location
Great Car Inc.
3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
416-560-0472
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
76,331KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NT31-027448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 7448
- Mileage 76,331 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Including new tires, new brakes, new battery, new wipers, all new fluids, all new filters, new Bluetooth radio, complete certification
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Great Car Inc.
3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
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$18,490
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Great Car Inc.
416-560-0472
2008 Nissan X-Trail