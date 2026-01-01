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2008 Nissan X-Trail

76,331 KM

Details Features

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing
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2008 Nissan X-Trail

Right Hand Drive

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14280173

2008 Nissan X-Trail

Right Hand Drive

Location

Great Car Inc.

3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

416-560-0472

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,331KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NT31-027448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 7448
  • Mileage 76,331 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Including new tires, new brakes, new battery, new wipers, all new fluids, all new filters, new Bluetooth radio, complete certification

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Great Car Inc.

Great Car Inc.

3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
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$18,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Great Car Inc.

416-560-0472

2008 Nissan X-Trail