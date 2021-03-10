Menu
2008 Pontiac G6

187,235 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2008 Pontiac G6

2008 Pontiac G6

GT | V6 | Hard Top Convertible | Leather | Alloys

2008 Pontiac G6

GT | V6 | Hard Top Convertible | Leather | Alloys

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6718829
  • Stock #: 020
  • VIN: 1G2ZH36N484292149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 187,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Liquid Silver Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Hard-Top Convertible, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Power & Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Adjustable Brake & Gas Pedals, Rear Spoiler, Aux Input, Traction Control and Much More! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Wow! Not sure where to begin with this one. We're trying not to buy too many old cars but this one was just hard to pass up. The car is in pristine condition, the top opens and closes as it should, the leather is in excellent shape, you can tell this car was loved. Spring is around the corner, quarantine or not, you deserve a treat, don't miss it!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

