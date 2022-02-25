$12,995+ tax & licensing
416-356-3904
2008 Porsche Cayenne
GTS
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$12,995
- Listing ID: 8367903
- VIN: WP1AD29P58LA73765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,224 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS!
405 HP
Drives great with lots of Power
Beautiful Black on Black Leather with Alcantara
Fully Loaded!
Navigation, Backup Camera, Leather with Alcantara, 22" Wheels, Front and Rear Park Assist, Trailer Hitch, Air Suspension
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)
Variable Assist Power Steering,
Bi-Xenon Headlights with Washers
And More!
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. As per OMVIC, this vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.
Financing is available!
Good, bad or no credit? We can help!
Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
www.fanaaauto.com
Vehicle Features
