2008 Porsche Cayenne

230,224 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

GTS

GTS

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,224KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367903
  • VIN: WP1AD29P58LA73765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,224 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS!

405 HP

Drives great with lots of Power

Beautiful Black on Black Leather with Alcantara

Fully Loaded!

Navigation,  Backup Camera, Leather with Alcantara, 22" Wheels, Front and Rear Park Assist, Trailer Hitch, Air Suspension 

Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)

Variable Assist Power Steering,

Bi-Xenon Headlights with Washers

And More!

$12995.00 +TAX & LICENSING

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. As per OMVIC, this vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.

Financing is available! 

Good, bad or no credit? We can help! 

Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

