2008 Porsche Cayenne

107,895 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2008 Porsche Cayenne

2008 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4dr GTS Tiptronic

2008 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4dr GTS Tiptronic

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9234208
  • VIN: Wp1ad29p38la71058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,895 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Porsche Cayenne GTS!

107895 km!

Very Rare vehicle! 

$22995.00 +TAX & LICENSING

LOW KMS! Looks great and Drives great with lots of Power...no disappointments here. 

Beautiful Red on Black Leather with Alcantara

Fully Loaded!

Navigation, Leather with Alcantara, 22" Wheels, Air Suspension and more!

Contact us before coming down as some vehicle are located at our offsite compound.

Buy with confidence.

Financing is available! 

Good, bad or no credit? We can help! 

Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

