2008 Saturn Astra

170,231 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2008 Saturn Astra

2008 Saturn Astra

XE | Auto | Power Group | German Built | Loaded

2008 Saturn Astra

XE | Auto | Power Group | German Built | Loaded

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6731561
  • Stock #: 025
  • VIN: W08AR671X85147736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Twilight Blue Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Group, Tilt Steering, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Rear Spoiler, and much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"We urge all shoppers to do their homework on this particular car. The badge says "Saturn" but the guts are all Opel. Manufactured in Germany and rebranded by GM in the North American market, this car is as reliable as your favorite Honda. Please do the research and when you're done, come on over and buy it. It's really that simple, no need to complicate it!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Telematics

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

