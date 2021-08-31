Menu
2008 Subaru Legacy

174,500 KM

$7,290

+ tax & licensing
$7,290

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2008 Subaru Legacy

2008 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

2008 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,290

+ taxes & licensing

174,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747284
  • Stock #: 621
  • VIN: 4S3BL616087213023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,500 KM

Vehicle Description

All-cash sales now include a 3-month warranty!!!

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

 

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

 

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

