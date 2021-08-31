2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale $19,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 9 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7922658

7922658 Stock #: 140

140 VIN: JTEBU11F78K025527

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 235,980 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire

