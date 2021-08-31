2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
+ taxes & licensing
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
White & Sun Fusion Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Locking Rear Differential, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, OEM Subwoofer, Built in OEM Compass, Temperature, and Inclinometer Gauges, Alloy Wheels Wrapped in Near-New Cooper Discovery AT3 Tires, OEM Running Boards, Spare Wheel Cover, Roof Rack, Bug Deflector, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Vinyl Flooring, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"We're really excited about this one! This 2008 FJ Cruiser drives like an absolute dream! Regularly rust-proofed/undercoated and it shows! The body is in immaculate shape and the interior has been well looked after! These things are hard to come by, I can see it being a hard pill to swallow spending that kind of money on something this old but honestly, it's in pristine shape and if you think it looks good in the photos, wait until you see it in person. Call now and book your appointment!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2