2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

235,980 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Auto | 4x4 | Alloys | Running Boards | Roof Rack

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Auto | 4x4 | Alloys | Running Boards | Roof Rack

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

235,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7922658
  • Stock #: 140
  • VIN: JTEBU11F78K025527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
White & Sun Fusion Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Locking Rear Differential, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, OEM Subwoofer, Built in OEM Compass, Temperature, and Inclinometer Gauges, Alloy Wheels Wrapped in Near-New Cooper Discovery AT3 Tires, OEM Running Boards, Spare Wheel Cover, Roof Rack, Bug Deflector, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Vinyl Flooring, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes:
"We're really excited about this one! This 2008 FJ Cruiser drives like an absolute dream! Regularly rust-proofed/undercoated and it shows! The body is in immaculate shape and the interior has been well looked after! These things are hard to come by, I can see it being a hard pill to swallow spending that kind of money on something this old but honestly, it's in pristine shape and if you think it looks good in the photos, wait until you see it in person. Call now and book your appointment!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

