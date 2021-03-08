2008 Toyota Matrix

+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Cosmic Blue Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats and So Much More!
Manager's Notes:
"Perfect for just about any driver, this 2008 Matrix XR is as loaded as they came back then. The body is in great shape with the exception of a little rust around the rear license plate bolts, the interior has been well taken care of and mechanically it is as sound as they come. We have a full binder available of service records that makes this car an easy choice! Come down and see it, you're going to love it!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
