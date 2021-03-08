Menu
2008 Toyota Matrix

259,421 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2008 Toyota Matrix

2008 Toyota Matrix

XR | Auto | Sunroof | Alloys | Fog Lights | Loaded

2008 Toyota Matrix

XR | Auto | Sunroof | Alloys | Fog Lights | Loaded

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

259,421KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686438
  • Stock #: 014
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E68C716752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you! 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Cosmic Blue Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats and So Much More! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Perfect for just about any driver, this 2008 Matrix XR is as loaded as they came back then. The body is in great shape with the exception of a little rust around the rear license plate bolts, the interior has been well taken care of and mechanically it is as sound as they come. We have a full binder available of service records that makes this car an easy choice! Come down and see it, you're going to love it!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

