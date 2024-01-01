Menu
2008 Toyota Tacoma

225,213 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

2008 Toyota Tacoma

TRD

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

225,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TEMU52N78Z555678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-XXXX

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2008 Toyota Tacoma