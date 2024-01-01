Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!<span class=Apple-converted-space> <br /><br /></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><em style=box-sizing: border-box;>Thank you</em> for considering <strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>True North Automobiles</strong> for your next car purchase. <br /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><br />184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Vehicle Highlights:</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Magnetic Grey Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, V8 Engine, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Cold AC, Double Cab, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Tinted Glass, Cruise Control, Spray-in Bed Liner, Power Group, Aftermarket Infotainment System, and much more!   <br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Managers Notes: </strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />This 2008 Toyota Tundra is in exceptional condition. The body is in great shape with minimal signs of wear. Underneath is solid. Truck runs and drives as it should, afterall, its a Toyota! We welcome all local mechanical inspections. Perfect for anyone looking for a reliable truck without breaking the bank. <strong>- Mina Morris</strong><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;><br /></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 20px auto 10px; hyphens: none; word-break: break-word; overflow-wrap: normal; color: #111111; font-size: 18px; line-height: 24px; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>As per OMVICs rules and guidelines, the following statement must be made:</span></strong><em style=box-sizing: border-box;><br />“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</em></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 17px; background-color: #f9fafb;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>True North Automobiles</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. <br style=box-sizing: border-box; />1-905-576-8111</span></p>

2008 Toyota Tundra

321,294 KM

$9,400

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Tundra

SR5 | TRD | Double Cab | 4x4 | 6.5 Ft Box | Alloys

2008 Toyota Tundra

SR5 | TRD | Double Cab | 4x4 | 6.5 Ft Box | Alloys

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
321,294KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5TBBT54148S461185

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 321,294 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2008 Toyota Tundra