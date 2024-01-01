$9,400+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Tundra
SR5 | TRD | Double Cab | 4x4 | 6.5 Ft Box | Alloys
Location
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 321,294 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Magnetic Grey Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, V8 Engine, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Cold AC, Double Cab, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Tinted Glass, Cruise Control, Spray-in Bed Liner, Power Group, Aftermarket Infotainment System, and much more!
Manager's Notes:
This 2008 Toyota Tundra is in exceptional condition. The body is in great shape with minimal signs of wear. Underneath is solid. Truck runs and drives as it should, afterall, it's a Toyota! We welcome all local mechanical inspections. Perfect for anyone looking for a reliable truck without breaking the bank. - Mina Morris
As per OMVIC's rules and guidelines, the following statement must be made:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
