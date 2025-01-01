Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

84,000 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris

Yaris

12252217

2008 Toyota Yaris

Yaris

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1741291712
  2. 1741291713
  3. 1741291715
  4. 1741291716
  5. 1741291717
  6. 1741291719
  7. 1741291720
  8. 1741291721
  9. 1741291723
  10. 1741291724
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,000KM
Good Condition
VIN jtdbt923981270362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2008 Toyota Yaris