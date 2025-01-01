$7,888+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
2008 Toyota Yaris
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
84,000KM
Good Condition
VIN jtdbt923981270362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
