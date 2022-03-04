Menu
2009 Audi Q7

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,960

+ tax & licensing
$10,960

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

905-240-0937

2009 Audi Q7

Location

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

183,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8596400
  • Stock #: A030553
  • VIN: WA1AY64L79D030553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New inventory, New picture posted soon.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

