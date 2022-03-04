$10,960+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,960
+ taxes & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
905-240-0937
2009 Audi Q7
2009 Audi Q7
Location
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
905-240-0937
$10,960
+ taxes & licensing
183,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8596400
- Stock #: A030553
- VIN: WA1AY64L79D030553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A030553
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New inventory, New picture posted soon.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6