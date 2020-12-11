2009 Buick Allure

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights VANITY MIRRORS Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Navigation System Front airbags

