2009 Buick Allure

149,566 KM

Details

$7,298

+ tax & licensing
$7,298

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

2009 Buick Allure

2009 Buick Allure

CX

2009 Buick Allure

CX

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

$7,298

+ taxes & licensing

149,566KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6359720
  Stock #: 91138651
  VIN: 2g4wf582491138651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,566 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT SHAPE, EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.8L ENGINE, VEHICLE DRIVES VERY WELL. A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
Front airbags

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

