2009 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10476141

10476141 VIN: 2cndl23f996244055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.