Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan thats ready for the Canadian roads? Check out this certified pre-owned 2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This silver beauty, with a practical grey interior, is a classic choice for anyone seeking a smooth and spacious ride. With its 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll find this Impala offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Having clocked 180,630km, this Impala has proven its dependability and is ready to provide many more kilometres of enjoyable driving.</p><p>This Impala LTZ is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The flexible fuel capability adds an extra layer of convenience for your fuel choices. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. And of course, being a certified pre-owned vehicle from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd., you can be sure of its quality and reliability.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned:</strong> Peace of mind knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and meets high-quality standards.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel:</strong> Offers flexibility and potential fuel savings with its ability to use either gasoline or E85 fuel.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating and ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Provides smooth and effortless gear changes, making your drive more relaxing.</li><li><strong>Front Wheel Drive:</strong> Offers great handling and control in various weather conditions.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2009 Chevrolet Impala

180,630 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ CERTIFIED! GREAT DEAL!

Watch This Vehicle
13097549

2009 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ CERTIFIED! GREAT DEAL!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1761154222
  2. 1761154222
  3. 1761154223
  4. 1761154223
  5. 1761154222
  6. 1761154222
  7. 1761154219
  8. 1761154222
  9. 1761154220
  10. 1761154222
  11. 1761154222
  12. 1761154223
  13. 1761154222
  14. 1761154222
  15. 1761154221
  16. 1761154222
  17. 1761154221
  18. 1761154220
  19. 1761154222
  20. 1761154219
  21. 1761154219
  22. 1761154222
  23. 1761154222
  24. 1761154222
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,630KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1WU57M591224797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,630 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that's ready for the Canadian roads? Check out this certified pre-owned 2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This silver beauty, with a practical grey interior, is a classic choice for anyone seeking a smooth and spacious ride. With its 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll find this Impala offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Having clocked 180,630km, this Impala has proven its dependability and is ready to provide many more kilometres of enjoyable driving.

This Impala LTZ is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The flexible fuel capability adds an extra layer of convenience for your fuel choices. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. And of course, being a certified pre-owned vehicle from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd., you can be sure of its quality and reliability.

Here are five features that make this 2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ stand out:

  • Certified Pre-Owned: Peace of mind knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and meets high-quality standards.
  • Flex Fuel: Offers flexibility and potential fuel savings with its ability to use either gasoline or E85 fuel.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and ample room for passengers and cargo.
  • Automatic Transmission: Provides smooth and effortless gear changes, making your drive more relaxing.
  • Front Wheel Drive: Offers great handling and control in various weather conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2016 Nissan Juke SV GREAT DEAL LOW KMS!! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Nissan Juke SV GREAT DEAL LOW KMS!! 143,185 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD BLIND SPOT MONITORS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD BLIND SPOT MONITORS 184,200 KM $13,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC LOW KMS 7 PASSENGER for sale in Oshawa, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC LOW KMS 7 PASSENGER 93,250 KM $20,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2009 Chevrolet Impala