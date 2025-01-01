$4,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Impala
LTZ CERTIFIED! GREAT DEAL!
2009 Chevrolet Impala
LTZ CERTIFIED! GREAT DEAL!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that's ready for the Canadian roads? Check out this certified pre-owned 2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This silver beauty, with a practical grey interior, is a classic choice for anyone seeking a smooth and spacious ride. With its 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, you'll find this Impala offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Having clocked 180,630km, this Impala has proven its dependability and is ready to provide many more kilometres of enjoyable driving.
This Impala LTZ is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The flexible fuel capability adds an extra layer of convenience for your fuel choices. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. And of course, being a certified pre-owned vehicle from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd., you can be sure of its quality and reliability.
Here are five features that make this 2009 Chevrolet Impala LTZ stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Peace of mind knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and meets high-quality standards.
- Flex Fuel: Offers flexibility and potential fuel savings with its ability to use either gasoline or E85 fuel.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides smooth and effortless gear changes, making your drive more relaxing.
- Front Wheel Drive: Offers great handling and control in various weather conditions.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
