2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

133,298 KM

Details Description Features

$7,498

+ tax & licensing
$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

133,298KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7350323
  • Stock #: 9R695378
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E69R695378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,298 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN, EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.3 ENGINE, 7 PASSENGER STOW-N-GO, POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOWS, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, BRAND NEW TIRES, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

