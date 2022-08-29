2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale $8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 1 5 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9031147

9031147 Stock #: 238

238 VIN: 2D8HN44E09R695098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 166,159 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

