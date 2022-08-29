$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE | Full Stow & Go | DVD | Pwr Windows | Alloys
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9031147
- Stock #: 238
- VIN: 2D8HN44E09R695098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 166,159 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Medium Slate Grey Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 3.3 L Engine, Full Stow & Go Seating, DVD Player, Power Windows All Around, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Roof Rack, Cold Air Conditioning, Dual & Rear Climate Controls, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Local new car dealership trade-in, this 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE has a clean Carfax Canada report and only one previous owner! Very clean inside and out, the body is in great shape and the interior has been well looked after and maintained!
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.