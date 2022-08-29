Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

166,159 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | Full Stow & Go | DVD | Pwr Windows | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | Full Stow & Go | DVD | Pwr Windows | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1662500346
  2. 1662500356
  3. 1662500378
  4. 1662500388
  5. 1662500390
  6. 1662500389
  7. 1662500389
  8. 1662500388
  9. 1662500387
  10. 1662500389
  11. 1662500388
  12. 1662500388
  13. 1662500382
  14. 1662500386
  15. 1662500387
  16. 1662500386
  17. 1662500388
  18. 1662500383
  19. 1662500388
  20. 1662500389
  21. 1662500389
  22. 1662500389
  23. 1662500417
  24. 1662500426
  25. 1662500427
  26. 1662500427
  27. 1662500427
  28. 1662500426
  29. 1662500427
  30. 1662500427
  31. 1662500426
  32. 1662500427
  33. 1662500423
  34. 1662500425
  35. 1662500425
  36. 1662500426
  37. 1662500427
  38. 1662500428
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,159KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9031147
  • Stock #: 238
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E09R695098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,159 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Medium Slate Grey Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 3.3 L Engine, Full Stow & Go Seating, DVD Player, Power Windows All Around, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Roof Rack, Cold Air Conditioning, Dual & Rear Climate Controls, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Local new car dealership trade-in, this 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE has a clean Carfax Canada report and only one previous owner! Very clean inside and out, the body is in great shape and the interior has been well looked after and maintained! 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 166,159 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 178,461 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLE...
 166,102 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory