2009 Dodge Ram 1500

201,069 KM

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT

Location

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

201,069KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8875592
  • VIN: 1D3HV13TX9S763331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,069 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

