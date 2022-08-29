Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

160,497 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9078313
  • VIN: 1D3HB13T69S744333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,497 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-XXXX

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
