$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
Sport
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
160,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9078313
- VIN: 1D3HB13T69S744333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,497 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3