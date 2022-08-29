$9,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
2WD Reg Cab 133.0" WT
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
210,767KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9092230
- VIN: 1GTEC14C79Z220705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 210,767 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4