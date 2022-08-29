Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

210,767 KM

Details

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Reg Cab 133.0" WT

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Reg Cab 133.0" WT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

210,767KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9092230
  • VIN: 1GTEC14C79Z220705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 210,767 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

