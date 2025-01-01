$6,495+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
DX-G
2009 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Baigh
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 268,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Honda Civic Sedan 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windoes Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac ice cold Am/fmcd/stereo Very clean inside out 4 brand new tires installed Great on gas and insurance Long lasting car Car comes certified 268800 km Financing available all credit welcome bad credit or good credit all welcome $6495 plus applicable taxes DEALER SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(647) 303-7143