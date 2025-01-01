Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2009 Honda Civic Sedan 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windoes Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac ice cold Am/fmcd/stereo Very clean inside out 4 brand new tires installed Great on gas and insurance Long lasting car Car comes certified 268800 km Financing available all credit welcome bad credit or good credit all welcome $6495 plus applicable taxes DEALER SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2009 Honda Civic

268,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

Watch This Vehicle
13164263

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

  1. 1762726731889
  2. 1762726732393
  3. 1762726732835
  4. 1762726733260
  5. 1762726733703
  6. 1762726734166
  7. 1762726734592
  8. 1762726735031
  9. 1762726735455
  10. 1762726735906
  11. 1762726736339
  12. 1762726736765
  13. 1762726737206
  14. 1762726737634
  15. 1762726738050
  16. 1762726738475
  17. 1762726738898
  18. 1762726739327
  19. 1762726739746
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
268,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16489H032664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Baigh
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Civic Sedan 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windoes Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac ice cold Am/fmcd/stereo Very clean inside out 4 brand new tires installed Great on gas and insurance Long lasting car Car comes certified 268800 km Financing available all credit welcome bad credit or good credit all welcome $6495 plus applicable taxes DEALER SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT 0 $8,695 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 204,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT 155,000 KM $7,695 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2009 Honda Civic