2009 Honda Civic Sedan 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windoes Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac ice cold Am/fmcd/stereo Very clean inside out 4 brand new tires installed Great on gas and insurance Long lasting car Car comes certified 268800 km Financing available all credit welcome bad credit or good credit all welcome $5999. plus applicable taxes DEALER SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

2009 Honda Civic

268,000 KM

Details

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

13487945

2009 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
268,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16489H032664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Baigh
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 268,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Civic Sedan 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windoes Power locks Keyless entry Tilted stearing Power stearing Ac ice cold Am/fmcd/stereo Very clean inside out 4 brand new tires installed Great on gas and insurance Long lasting car Car comes certified 268800 km Financing available all credit welcome bad credit or good credit all welcome $5999. plus applicable taxes DEALER SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2009 Honda Civic