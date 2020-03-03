766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
2009 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr LX- NO ACCIDENT- Brand new tires on alloy rims- After Market back up camera-Not Sure If working properly-certified - lots more...ect.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Car proof reports are available upon request" " We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at http://oshawafineautosale.webs.com/ or call 2896531993 .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and Bloor street, corner of Erie street and Simcoe-
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6