2009 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

2009 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales Inc

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,900KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4811124
  • VIN: 5J6RE48329L811190
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

OSHAWA FINE AUTO SALES - FOR INQUIRY PLEASE CALL US AT - 289 653 1993 --
2009 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr LX- NO ACCIDENT- Brand new tires on alloy rims- After Market back up camera-Not Sure If working properly-certified - lots more...ect.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Car proof reports are available upon request" " We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at http://oshawafineautosale.webs.com/ or call 2896531993 .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and Bloor street, corner of Erie street and Simcoe-

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

