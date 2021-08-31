2009 Honda Odyssey

+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
***LOADED*** GREAT CONDITION FULLY LOADED 7 PASSENGER HONDA MINIVAN EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.5L ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/MEMORY SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLUE TOOTH, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER LIFTGATE, DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, GPS NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSITS, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ POWER OPTIONS, WARRANTY AND MUCH MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5