Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Odyssey

183,542 KM

Details Description Features

$9,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Odyssey

2009 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

183,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7869927
  • Stock #: 500705
  • VIN: 5FNRL38849B500705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 183,542 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOADED*** GREAT CONDITION FULLY LOADED 7 PASSENGER HONDA MINIVAN EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.5L ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/MEMORY SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLUE TOOTH, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER LIFTGATE, DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, GPS NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSITS, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ POWER OPTIONS, WARRANTY AND MUCH MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 82,010 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SR
 140,256 KM
$8,698 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Dart SXT
 78,424 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory