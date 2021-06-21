Menu
2009 Hyundai Accent

114,560 KM

Details

$5,498

+ tax & licensing
$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

2009 Hyundai Accent

2009 Hyundai Accent

SE SPORT

2009 Hyundai Accent

SE SPORT

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

114,560KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7497645
  Stock #: 143303
  VIN: KMHCN35C09U143303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,560 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY UNIQUE BRONZE ORANGE 3DR HATCHBACK W/ SPORT PACKAGE, SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.6L, POWER MOONROOF, REAR SPOILER, ALLOY RIMS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, A/C, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED!!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

