2009 Hyundai Tucson

121,000 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2009 Hyundai Tucson

2009 Hyundai Tucson

25 ANNIVERSARY EDITION

2009 Hyundai Tucson

25 ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7337621
  VIN: KM8JM12B59U956590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 HYUNDAI TUSCON 25 ANNIVERSARY EDITION-4dr  SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE  Low Kms -Alloy Wheels-Sunroof-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Navigation-Keyless Entry Air Conditioning Power Windows Power Locks Has Books...ect This vehicle comes CERTIFIED! Extended warranty also available for purchase. -WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"- are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website NEW WEBSITE WWW.oshawafineautosale.ca or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, please view Poster add on the right upper side of this page. Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

