Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Kia Sportage

150,026 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Sportage

2009 Kia Sportage

Luxury | Auto | 4WD | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Sportage

Luxury | Auto | 4WD | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1616293547
  2. 1616293552
  3. 1616293550
  4. 1616293555
  5. 1616293551
  6. 1616293555
  7. 1616293554
  8. 1616293555
  9. 1616293556
  10. 1616293554
  11. 1616293554
  12. 1616293549
  13. 1616293555
  14. 1616293554
  15. 1616293556
  16. 1616293556
  17. 1616293556
  18. 1616293556
  19. 1616293555
  20. 1616293554
  21. 1616293586
  22. 1616293591
  23. 1616293591
  24. 1616293591
  25. 1616293592
  26. 1616293592
  27. 1616293591
  28. 1616293592
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6726386
  • Stock #: 021
  • VIN: KNDJE723897587705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Black Cherry Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 4 W D, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Fog Lights, Bug Deflector, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Tinted Glass and Much More! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Inexpensive to purchase and to maintain, this generation Sportage marks the new era of Kia as we know it. Built to compete with Hondas and Toyotas, except you get a lot more for your money! Fully loaded and 4WD! Rain, sleet or snow, this 2009 Sportage is an easy choice if you're in the market for a small SUV! Come see it!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2008 Pontiac G6 GT |...
 187,235 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2007 Kia Rondo EX Lu...
 148,325 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix A...
 155,935 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory