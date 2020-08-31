Menu
2009 Lincoln MKX

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2009 Lincoln MKX

2009 Lincoln MKX

2009 Lincoln MKX

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5788839
  • Stock #: 548
  • VIN: 2LMDU88C79BJ06833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles come certified and with a premium upgradeable warranty.  

 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

 

We accept trades!!!

 

We accept cash and offer financing and leasing options.

 

$0 Down O.A.C.

 

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

 

Good Credit Bad Credit You’re Approved!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

