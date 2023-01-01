Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

154,440 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.0L BlueTec RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 3.0L BlueTec RWD

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1701971850
  2. 1701971854
  3. 1701971857
  4. 1701971861
  5. 1701971865
  6. 1701971868
  7. 1701971872
  8. 1701971876
  9. 1701971879
  10. 1701971883
  11. 1701971887
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
154,440KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBUF22X29B365723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,440 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT XTR PACKAGE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT XTR PACKAGE 153,031 KM $19,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Man LX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Honda Civic 4dr Man LX 246,602 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS 157,862 KM $13,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class