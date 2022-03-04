$8,460+ tax & licensing
$8,460
+ taxes & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
905-240-0937
2009 MINI Cooper Clubman
2dr Cpe S
Location
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
188,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: MP91868
- VIN: WMWMM33589TP91868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
new on the lot, More pictures on the way.
Fun Little car
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD
