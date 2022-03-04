Menu
2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

188,000 KM

$8,460

+ tax & licensing
$8,460

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

905-240-0937

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

2dr Cpe S

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

2dr Cpe S

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-240-0937

$8,460

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8596412
  Stock #: MP91868
  VIN: WMWMM33589TP91868

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gold
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

new on the lot, More pictures on the way.

Fun Little car

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-240-0937

