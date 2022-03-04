Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 MINI Cooper S

143,475 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Contact Seller
2009 MINI Cooper S

2009 MINI Cooper S

TYPE S

Watch This Vehicle

2009 MINI Cooper S

TYPE S

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,475KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8429583
  • VIN: WMWMF73589TT94968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 143,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Mini Cooper TYPE S!

$8995.00 + TAXES and Licensing

143475 km

Runs great!  Quick little car !

Yellow with white stripes!

LOADED! 

LEATHER,

SUNROOF,

BLUETOOTH

KEYLESS ENTRY

ALLOY WHEELS

POWER LOCKS

A/C & MUCH MORE!!!

 

$8995.00 +TAX & LICENSING

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

CALL US TODAY!

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP 

www.fanaaauto.com

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

2009 MINI Cooper S T...
 143,475 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Audi A8
200,628 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Land Rover LR4
192,196 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-3904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory