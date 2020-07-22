Menu
2009 Pontiac Montana

206,500 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

w/1SB

w/1SB

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

206,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5713101
  • Stock #: 510
  • VIN: 1GMDV23179D117692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 206,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARPROOF...

All of our vehicles come certified and with a premium upgradeable warranty.  

 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

 

We accept trades!!!

 

We accept cash and offer financing and leasing options.

 

$0 Down O.A.C.

 

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

 

Good Credit Bad Credit You’re Approved!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

