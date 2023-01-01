2009 Pontiac Torrent...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 8 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10044729

10044729 VIN: 2CKDL33F496250672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sonoma Red Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,831 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.