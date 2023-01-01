Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac Torrent

168,831 KM

Details Description Features

$7,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Torrent

2009 Pontiac Torrent

FWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Torrent

FWD 4dr

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1686263362
  2. 1686263365
  3. 1686263369
  4. 1686263373
  5. 1686263376
  6. 1686263380
  7. 1686263383
  8. 1686263387
  9. 1686263391
  10. 1686263395
  11. 1686263399
  12. 1686263403
  13. 1686263406
  14. 1686263409
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
168,831KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044729
  • VIN: 2CKDL33F496250672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,831 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2012 Kia Soul 5DR WG...
 163,849 KM
$10,989 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Torrent...
 168,831 KM
$7,989 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 FWD ...
 0 KM
$10,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory