2009 Pontiac Torrent
CERTIFIED REMOTE START SUNROOF
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$5,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,856 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this certified 2009 Pontiac Torrent from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. With its sleek burgundy exterior and comfortable grey interior, this Torrent is ready to turn heads wherever you go. It boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. The spacious cabin features comfortable bucket seats with lumbar support, a premium sound system, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Plus, with features like remote start and heated mirrors, you'll be comfortable and confident no matter the weather. This Torrent is equipped with a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This versatile SUV is perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike. With 198,856km on the odometer, this Torrent is ready for many more miles.
Here are just a few of the features that make this 2009 Pontiac Torrent stand out:
- Certified: This vehicle has undergone a rigorous inspection and meets the highest standards for quality and reliability.
- Remote Start: Start your engine from a distance on those chilly mornings.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the push of a button.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with crisp, clear audio.
- Winter Tires: This Torrent is ready for any weather condition, even the coldest winters.
Come visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to see this impressive SUV in person.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
