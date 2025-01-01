Menu
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2009 Pontiac Torrent

198,856 KM

$5,989

+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Torrent

CERTIFIED REMOTE START SUNROOF

2009 Pontiac Torrent

CERTIFIED REMOTE START SUNROOF

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,856KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CKDL33F496237047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this certified 2009 Pontiac Torrent from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. With its sleek burgundy exterior and comfortable grey interior, this Torrent is ready to turn heads wherever you go. It boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine that delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. The spacious cabin features comfortable bucket seats with lumbar support, a premium sound system, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Plus, with features like remote start and heated mirrors, you'll be comfortable and confident no matter the weather. This Torrent is equipped with a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This versatile SUV is perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike. With 198,856km on the odometer, this Torrent is ready for many more miles.

Here are just a few of the features that make this 2009 Pontiac Torrent stand out:

  • Certified: This vehicle has undergone a rigorous inspection and meets the highest standards for quality and reliability.
  • Remote Start: Start your engine from a distance on those chilly mornings.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with the push of a button.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with crisp, clear audio.
  • Winter Tires: This Torrent is ready for any weather condition, even the coldest winters.

Come visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to see this impressive SUV in person.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2009 Pontiac Torrent