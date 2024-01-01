Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Blue in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $5995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.  Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.   25 years in business, since 1999. Appointments available Monday thru Saturday from 1-9.  Sunday 3-7. Thank you. </p>

2009 Pontiac Vibe

322,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12003484

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Base

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

  1. 1733904464
  2. 1733904464
  3. 1733904464
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
322,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 322,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Blue in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $5995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.  Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.   25 years in business, since 1999. Appointments available Monday thru Saturday from 1-9.  Sunday 3-7. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Olympia Auto Center

Used 2007 Mazda CX-9 SPORT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2007 Mazda CX-9 SPORT 260,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Ford Focus SE 203,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Nissan Sentra S 189,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Olympia Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Vibe