2009 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,799 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7957826

7957826 VIN: 5Y2SP678X9Z472525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.