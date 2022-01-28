$9,490+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester
XT Limited
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8230020
- Stock #: 638
- VIN: JF2SH66699H774425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bring us your trade
All of our vehicles are certified!!!
We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.
On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!
Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
