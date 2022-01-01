Menu
2009 Subaru Legacy

216,150 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,150KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8100646
  • VIN: 4S3BP616397310979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,150 KM

Vehicle Description

$3995.00 plus taxes and Licensing

2009 Suburu Legacy Wagon AWD

Car runs and Drives good..

great AWD ready for winter. Newer tires, Sunroof, 5 Passenger... Vehicle is being Sold AS-IS. As per OMVIC required disclosure: This vehicle is being sold As Is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. We have not tested or inspected the vehicle therefore does not acknowledge any faults required for safety certification. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

FANAA AUTO GROUP

WWW.FANAAAUTO.COM

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

