2009 Subaru Legacy

+ taxes & licensing
416-356-3904
$3995.00 plus taxes and Licensing
2009 Suburu Legacy Wagon AWD
Car runs and Drives good..
great AWD ready for winter. Newer tires, Sunroof, 5 Passenger... Vehicle is being Sold AS-IS. As per OMVIC required disclosure: This vehicle is being sold As Is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. We have not tested or inspected the vehicle therefore does not acknowledge any faults required for safety certification. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
FANAA AUTO GROUP
WWW.FANAAAUTO.COM
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 416 356-3904
