2009 Subaru Tribeca ...

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
TRADE-IN VEHICLE- SOLD ASIS - OUR POLICY FOR ALL TRADE IN VEHICLES WILL NOT BE CERTIFIED OR INSPECTED BY US - CUSTOMER MENTIONED NEEDS BREAKES.
Quartz Silver Metallic 5-Passenger AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4D Sport Utility 3.6L Boxer H6 DOHC 24V 2 Sets of Tires, Slate Gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
