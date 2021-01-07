Menu
2009 Subaru Tribeca

229,000 KM

Details

$4,299

+ tax & licensing
$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2009 Subaru Tribeca

2009 Subaru Tribeca

base

2009 Subaru Tribeca

base

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6556498
  • VIN: 4s4wx91d094402923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Subaru Tribeca Base - ASIS SALE

TRADE-IN VEHICLE- SOLD ASIS - OUR POLICY FOR ALL TRADE IN VEHICLES WILL NOT BE CERTIFIED OR  INSPECTED BY US - CUSTOMER MENTIONED NEEDS BREAKES.

Quartz Silver Metallic 5-Passenger AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4D Sport Utility 3.6L Boxer H6 DOHC 24V 2 Sets of Tires, Slate Gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca/ or call 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of erie street and simcoe

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

