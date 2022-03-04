Menu
2009 Toyota Yaris

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

LE

LE

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8540006
  • Stock #: 653
  • VIN: JTDKT923295270245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers

