2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,698 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 8 3 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7478583

7478583 Stock #: 656056

656056 VIN: 3VWTK49M19M656056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 41,830 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.