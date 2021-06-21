Menu
2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

41,830 KM

$7,698

+ tax & licensing
$7,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

GLX

2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

GLX

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,698

+ taxes & licensing

41,830KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7478583
  • Stock #: 656056
  • VIN: 3VWTK49M19M656056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,830 KM

Vehicle Description

***EXTRAORDINARILY LOW MILEAGE** ONE OF A KIND VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED FUEL EFFICIENT AND RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE PERFECT FOR CITY DRIVING ,EQUIPPED WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED AND POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL. POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Warranty Included

