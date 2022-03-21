Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 BMW 3 Series

269,604 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2010 BMW 3 Series

2010 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

269,604KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868092
  • VIN: WBAPK7C5XAA459506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 269,604 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2010 Honda Accord Cr...
 192,370 KM
$11,989 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Regal 4dr...
 36,722 KM
$26,898 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Compass FW...
 215,936 KM
$2,650 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory