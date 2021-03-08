2010 BMW 328

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Space Gray Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Power & Memory Heated Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Push Button Start, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning & Much More!
Manager's Notes:
"As is special, The car looks and drives great, there are a couple of open recalls (airbag and blower heater) that need to be addressed, we've made an appointment with BMW to have these recalls completed. Shouldn't need much to certify but you're more than welcome to have it inspected by a local independent mechanic of your choice. That way you get a steal of a deal and you'll know what you're getting yourself into beforehand. Feel free to give us a call if you wish to discuss it further or to set up an appointment." - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
As-Is Disclosure As Per OMVIC's Rules & Guidelines:
True North Automobiles
