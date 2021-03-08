Menu
2010 BMW 328

162,369 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2010 BMW 328

Coupe | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys | Tinted

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,369KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6672764
  • Stock #: 011
  • VIN: WBAWB35598P135474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 162,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you! 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Space Gray Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Power & Memory Heated Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Push Button Start, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning & Much More! 

Manager's Notes: 
"As is special, The car looks and drives great, there are a couple of open recalls (airbag and blower heater) that need to be addressed, we've made an appointment with BMW to have these recalls completed. Shouldn't need much to certify but you're more than welcome to have it inspected by a local independent mechanic of your choice. That way you get a steal of a deal and you'll know what you're getting yourself into beforehand. Feel free to give us a call if you wish to discuss it further or to set up an appointment." - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

As-Is Disclosure As Per OMVIC's Rules & Guidelines: 
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense."


True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

