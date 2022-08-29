Menu
2010 Buick Lucerne

112,257 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2010 Buick Lucerne

2010 Buick Lucerne

CXL

2010 Buick Lucerne

CXL

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9014716
  • VIN: 1G4HC5EM9AU119853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,257 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
