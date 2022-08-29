$9,999+ tax & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2010 Buick Lucerne
CXL
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
112,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9014716
- VIN: 1G4HC5EM9AU119853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,257 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
