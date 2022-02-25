Menu
2010 Cadillac Escalade

179,207 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

LUXURY

LUXURY

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,207KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8338485
  • VIN: 1GYUKBEFXAR152542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 179,207 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CADILLAC ESCALADE  

$23995.00 CERTIFIED

179207km

FULLY LOADED!  SUPER CLEAN ESCALADE! 

CHARCOAL GREY ON BLACK LEATHER!  

Navigation, DVD, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, heated seats, Leather, Flex Fuel, AWD, Sunroof, Allow Wheels, Power Seats, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, and More!

THIS BEAUTY IS ALL READY TO GO!

MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!

 

This vehicle comes Certified! 

Buy with confidence! 

Financing is available! 

Good, bad or no credit? We can help! 

Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

