$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-3904
2010 Cadillac Escalade
LUXURY
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
416-356-3904
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8338485
- VIN: 1GYUKBEFXAR152542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 179,207 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 CADILLAC ESCALADE
$23995.00 CERTIFIED
179207km
FULLY LOADED! SUPER CLEAN ESCALADE!
CHARCOAL GREY ON BLACK LEATHER!
Navigation, DVD, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, heated seats, Leather, Flex Fuel, AWD, Sunroof, Allow Wheels, Power Seats, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, and More!
THIS BEAUTY IS ALL READY TO GO!
MUST BE SEEN AND DRIVEN!
This vehicle comes Certified!
Buy with confidence!
Financing is available!
Good, bad or no credit? We can help!
Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
www.fanaaauto.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.