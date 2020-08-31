Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5826598
  • VIN: 1G1AD5F50A7226985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR COMIN SOON

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 4dr Sdn LT w/1SA One Owner - Alloy Wheels-Power Windows/Doos/Mirrors-A/C -ECT,,,,Car Fax reports are available upon request- Warranty and financing available, " WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"." fully Certified !!! Trade-Ins Welcome !!! For more information please visit our NEW Website: WWW.oshawafineautosales.ca or call 289 6531993.Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa " just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of simcoe south and erie street.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2009 Pontiac Montana...
 144,000 KM
$5,295 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rondo EX w/...
 153,000 KM
$6,695 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rondo EX Lu...
 148,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory