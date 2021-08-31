Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

196,500 KM

Details

$9,490

+ tax & licensing
$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2LT

2LT

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

196,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8000031
  • Stock #: 628
  • VIN: 2CNFLNEY8A6288786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX!!!

All-cash sales now include a 3-month warranty!!!

Bring us your trade

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

 

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

 

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Telematics

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

