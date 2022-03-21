Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

146,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

AWD 4dr 1LT

AWD 4dr 1LT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8924581
  • VIN: 2CNFLEEW7A6353609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chevy Equinox LT Sport-AWD- Air Conditioning- Alloy Wheels, One Owner-Anti-lock Brakes, Auto Climate Control, Backup Camera-Automatic Headlights, BlueTooth, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Steering, Power Windows- Remote/Keyless Entry-Satellite Radio, Security Features, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio-Tilt Steering- Tire Pressure Monitor and Traction Control...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

