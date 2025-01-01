Menu
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT Automatic 7 Passanger SUV runs and drives selling as is. Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Cruise control Ac Back up camera V6 front wheel drive Very clean inside out no rust Almost brand new tires on alloy wheel Brakes are very good clean Remote starter Runs and drives No rust clean body As is. $3495 plus applicable tax as is. Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

282,000 KM

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing
Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
282,000KM
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 282,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

