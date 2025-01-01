$3,495+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
2010 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Sold As Is
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 282,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT Automatic 7 Passanger SUV runs and drives selling as is. Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Cruise control Ac Back up camera V6 front wheel drive Very clean inside out no rust Almost brand new tires on alloy wheel Brakes are very good clean Remote starter Runs and drives No rust clean body As is. $3495 plus applicable tax as is. Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
