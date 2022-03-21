Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

0 KM

Details Description Features

$9,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,898

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Traverse

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr 1LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr 1LS

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,898

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868029
  • VIN: 1GNLREED1AJ200478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2010 Chevrolet Trave...
 0 KM
$9,898 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Accord Cr...
 192,370 KM
$11,989 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Regal 4dr...
 36,722 KM
$26,898 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory